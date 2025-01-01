In the year 2024, the Indian box office showcased a mixed bag of outcomes. While the year saw three mega-grossers, including Pushpa 2, which is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film of all time, the overall performance across industries, barring Malayalam and to an extent Telugu, painted a subdued picture.

Bollywood, the country's biggest film industry, probably had its worst year ever, not counting the COVID years. While Stree 2 became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, only six films managed to cross the Rs. 100 crore GROSS mark. For context, 2023 saw seventeen films grossing over Rs. 100 crore and in the pre-pandemic peak of 2019, twenty films hit the century mark. Even a decade ago, in 2014, ten films managed to surpass this figure. The problem wasn't that there were many flops but that there weren't any releases during the long stretches of the year.

Kollywood also had a similar sort of year coming from a very strong 2023 but remained largely devoid of big grossers this year. Only two films, The GOAT & Amaran, managed to gross over Rs. 200 crore versus four last year. There was also a massive disappointment with Indian 2, which was one of the biggest films of the year but bombed tragically.

On the brighter side, Mollywood had a landmark year, with a plethora of blockbusters. Before this year, only three films had grossed over Rs. 100 crore worldwide, this year saw four coming in the span of just two months and then another one later in the year. Now at the end of the year, there is probably another contender in Marco, which is seeing a breakout in the Hindi version.

Tollywood also had a better year than last year with two mega PAN Indian blockbusters in Pushpa and Kalki. Devara and Hanu Man were the big grossers and impressive showing by Tillu Square and Lucky Bhaskar. Apart from these, the rest of the year remained largely muted.

The Highest Grossing Films at the Indian Box Office for the year 2024 are as follows:

Rank Title Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule (27 days) Rs. 1,315.00 cr. 2 Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 741.00 cr. 3 Stree 2 Rs. 698.00 cr. 4 Devara: Part One Rs. 333.00 cr. 5 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rs. 302.00 cr. 6 The Greatest of All Time Rs. 300.50 cr. 7 Singham Again Rs. 292.00 cr. 8 Amaran Rs. 255.50 cr. 9 Hanu Man Rs. 243.50 cr. 10 Fighter Rs. 240.00 cr. 11 Shaitaan Rs. 180.00 cr. 12 Manjummel Boys Rs. 169.00 cr. 13 Deadpool & Wolverine Rs. 158.00 cr. 14 Vettaiyan Rs. 157.00 cr. 15 Guntur Kaaram Rs. 145.00 cr. 16 Munjhya Rs. 125.00 cr. 17 Godzilla X Kong Rs. 119.50 cr. 18 Mufasa: The Lion King (12 days) Rs. 118.00 cr. 19 Raayan Rs. 115.50 cr. 20 Tillu Square Rs. 105.00 cr.

The above list is as of 31st December 2024. Pushpa 2 and Mufasa are still running in theatres. Pushpa 2 is projected to surpass Rs. 1375 crore, maintaining its position as the highest grosser of the year. Meanwhile, Mufasa is expected to gross over Rs. 160 crore. Depending on its final collections, it could climb to the twelfth or thirteenth spot.