Shraddha Kapoor reacts to having alcoholic partner or being Half Girlfriend of someone; 'I am that full fairytale romance...'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions alcohol addiction.

Shraddha Kapoor rose to fame with the 2013 movie Aashiqui 2. While she played a successful musician, her character falls for a failing singer who spirals into alcoholism. A couple of years later, she was seen playing the Half Girlfriend of Arjun Kapoor’s character. In a recent interview, she revealed how her reaction would be if she ever crossed paths with men based on her real-life co-stars in the films.

During a launch event, the actress stated how she would react if she ever had a boyfriend like Rahul Jaykar (played by Aditya Roy Kapur) from Aashiqui 2. Talking about the romantic musical drama film, Shraddha Kapoor said that in the entertainer, her reel partner Rahul Jaikar wasn’t really threatened by her character’s success, but unfortunately, the demon of alcoholism overtook him. But she never had a character like that in real life: “I will run in the other direction for my life. I would be like, ‘Where is the exit? Bhaago!'" The Indian Express quoted her saying.

She was further asked about the notion of being someone’s Half Girlfriend, just like her character Riya Somani in the 2017 film. Speaking her mind on it, Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor’s daughter said, “I am that full ‘fairytale romance chahiye in life’, no Half Girlfriend business for me!” Next up, she shared her two cents on being scared of being a part of a joint family, like her character Tinni in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Shraddha stated that she lives with her family and loves it too. In fact, Kapoor likes the energy of having family members around. According to her, there is constant party at home.

The Stree 2 star further shared an anecdote about their family dynamics. She stated that at their residence, they have made DND signs on paper which everyone hands out of their room on days when they want some space and privacy. When the sign is hung on the door, everyone else has to knock on the door or bang it loudly when there is an emergency. If not, they will have to wait till the sign is off.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

