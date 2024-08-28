Shraddha Kapoor to become THIS Stree 2 co-star’s new neighbor after moving into Hrithik Roshan’s rented flat; find out

Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the success of her latest film, Stree 2, which has turned into a box office hit. According to recent reports, the actress is about to become Akshay Kumar's new neighbor, as she is reportedly renting Hrithik Roshan's apartment in Juhu.

Yes, you heard that right! Following the success of the much-anticipated Stree 2, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to upgrade her personal space by renting Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing apartment in Juhu. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Shraddha will soon become the neighbor of her Stree 2 co-star Akshay Kumar. Akshay, along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their children, resides in a luxurious duplex apartment in the same building where Shraddha is reportedly moving in.

Initially, rumors swirled about Varun Dhawan moving into Hrithik Roshan’s apartment with his wife Natasha Dalal and their daughter, but those plans fell through. In a related note, Varun made a special appearance in Stree 2 as Bhaskar Sharma, his character from Bhediya, part of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Supernatural Universe. Bhediya hit theaters in 2022.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar took on a surprising role in Stree 2, playing a psychiatric patient in Bhopal with crucial knowledge about defeating the film’s antagonist, Sarkata. His character reveals a shocking connection to the villain, claiming to be part of the same bloodline. The post-credits scenes add even more intrigue to Akshay’s character, hinting at a larger role in future installments.

Maddock Films’ latest offering, Stree 2, has shattered records, establishing itself as an all-time blockbuster due to its remarkable box office numbers. The movie set a new benchmark by achieving the highest earnings ever for a second weekend and continued its winning streak on the third Monday, boosted by the partial Janmashtami holiday. Shraddha Kapoor's role as the mysterious woman has captivated audiences, who were especially delighted to finally learn the secret of her character's identity.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik has already confirmed that Stree 3 is in the works. He even hinted at a standalone film centered around Shraddha Kapoor’s character.

