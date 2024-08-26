Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 12: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer becomes 7th Hindi film to enter Rs 400 crore club

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Bannerjee, continues its golden streak at the box office. On its 12th day, the movie passed over Rs 400 crore club, becoming the seventh Hindi film to achieve this feat.

While marking its entry into the magical milestone of Rs 400 crore club, Stree 2 joined Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Animal, Baahubali 2 (Hindi), and KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi).

Stree 2 earns Rs 18 crore on third Monday, set to beat KGF Chapter (Hindi)

The horror-comedy produced by Maddock Films turned out to be an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER with its phenomenal run at the box office. After recording the biggest second weekend of all time, Stree 2 benefited from the partial holiday on Janmashtami today. It collected Rs 18 crore net on its third Monday, which is massive considering the film's no-star value. The total cume of Stree 2 in 12 days stands at Rs 403.50 crore net in India.

Stree 2 is set to cross the lifetime Hindi collection of KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 427 crore) in a day or two. Moreover, it is expected to record the biggest third week of all time.

Stree 2 races towards Rs 500 crore club

The next milestone for Stree 2 is entering the Rs 500 crore club, which is assured now. The Rajkummar-Shraddha film is expected to breach this huge milestone by next week. The movie is very likely to topple the final numbers of Animal (Rs 502 crore), Baahubali 2 Hindi (Rs 510 crore), Pathaan (Rs 513 crore) and Gadar 2 (Rs 515 crore) at the box office.

Advertisement

Moreover, it has the potential to become an Industry Hit by surpassing Jawan's final box office collection (Rs 554 crore) at the Hindi box office. If Stree 2 succeeds in achieving this historic feat, the record will remain on top for a very long time.

Stree 2 proved to be a bona-fide money-spinner for Maddock Films. On the ROI front, Dinesh Vijan’s production venture will end up being the top among the members of the Rs 500 crore club.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections of Stree 2 are as Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.75 crore 1 Rs 52.25 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 37 crore 6 Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 19.5 crore 8 Rs 17.5 crore 9 Rs 18.5 crore 10 Rs 33 crore 11 Rs 42 crore 12 Rs 18 crore Total Rs 403.50 crore in 12 days in India

Watch Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

Advertisement

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror-comedy yet?

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Second Weekend: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film emerges an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER