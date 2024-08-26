After Stree 2 cameo Akshay Kumar to have solo film in Maddock Supernatural Universe? Writer Niren Bhatt answers

Akshay Kumar's cameo in Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, created a significant buzz both at the box office and online. The film concluded on a cliffhanger, hinting at the possibility of continuing storylines for several characters from the sequel. In a recent interview, Stree 2 writer Niren Bhatt addressed these developments and revealed whether fans can expect to see more of Kumar or perhaps a full-fledged film centered around his character.

In a recent chat with India Today, When asked about the future of the character and if they are planning to show Akshay in a better and bigger way in more movies from the 'Stree' universe, the writer said, "I won't be able to reveal much. But rest assured, we have plans for each and every character in the universe. Even the smallest and the biggest of them."

He hinted that Akshay's role is not a lucky appearance but might be stretched into a full-fledged role in the future.

He explained that all characters are interconnected within this universe and interact in various ways, allowing for numerous movie possibilities. He expressed enthusiasm about the potential of creating a standalone film featuring Akshay Kumar, noting that their task is to explore the best angles and narratives. He emphasized that as long as they are dedicated to writing for this universe, there are limitless possibilities for what can be achieved.

Advertisement

The actor made a surprising appearance in a special role during the second half of Stree 2. Although his character's real name remains undisclosed, he is depicted as the leader of a hospital for the mentally disabled. Introduced as the sole surviving member of Sarkata's bloodline, he possesses the knowledge needed to eliminate the ghost permanently.

Niren also shared the story of how Kumar was approached for his cameo. He admitted initially thought the role was "too weak" for Akshay and doubted he would accept. Niren recounted that during the making of Skyforce, director Amar Kaushik suggested pitching the scene to Akshay despite Niren's reservations. To his surprise, Sarfira actor responded positively, saying he was interested and eager to take on the role.

ALSO READ: When Farhan Akhtar revealed mom Honey Irani once told him to live with Javed Akhtar for THIS habit; 'The first time I felt horrible...'