THROWBACK: When Shraddha Kapoor revealed her idea of marriage; 'I have to be completely cracked'

Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Stree 2, is one of the most humble actresses in Bollywood. Shraddha is known for her down-to-earth persona and how she often sends positive vibes to her fans on social media. Not to forget, the actress has a great sense of humor and her inner goofiness says it all. Shraddha once got candid about her idea of marriage and how she wants herself to be "completely cracked" with her life partner.

During the promotion of Street Dancer 3D in 2020, Shraddha Kapoor shared how she perceives herself after marriage. Shraddha suggested that she needs to be at the same level of craziness as her partner.

"Whenever I get married, whoever I get married to, I have to be completely cracked with that person. It's very important for me," she said. Shraddha also made a hilarious sound while enacting a gibberish.

Varun, who was accompanying Shraddha during the promotions, told her that she would find it in the future. To which, the Street Dancer 3D actress added that it is important as she has to spend the rest of her life with that guy. The Stree 2 star concluded by using a hand gesture on her head while stressing the wackiness.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor recently unfollowed her beau Rahul Mody on Instagram amid the Stree 2 release. Reportedly, Shraddha also unfollowed his sister, his production house, and his dog's accounts as well.

This move came after Shraddha made her relationship with Rahul Insta-official in July. The Stree 2 actress posted a picture of herself with her boyfriend Rahul on her Instagram story in which the couple was seen twinning in white outfits. Shraddha penned a hilarious note in the caption, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar."

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 hit the screens on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee are playing crucial roles in the recently released horror comedy. Stree 2 clashed with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa at the box office.

