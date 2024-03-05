Shraddha Kapoor's candid note for Anant -Radhika is a heart winner; "Hope I left some aamras for others also"

The entire Bollywood industry attended the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently in Jamnagar. Social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter are filled with good wishes from fans all over the nation for the couple. Even celebs have written heartfelt notes for Anant and Radhika. Now Shraddha Kapoor has posted a candid note on her Instagram Story for the couple which is winning hearts.

Shraddha Kapoor's candid note for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and posted a lovely monochrome picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Along with that, she wrote a candid note in her style, "Wishing Radhika and Anant a majja ni life (a life full of celebrations) ever after" followed by a red heart emoji.

Talking about her experience, Shraddha cutely added, "Had dhamaal of a time in Jamnagar." (Had a great time in Jamnagar). "Hope I left some aamras (mango juice) for others also" she concluded.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated birthday with fans

After being a part of the Day 1 celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Shraddha Kapoor came back to Mumbai. The actress flew back to the city ahead of her birthday so that she could enjoy the special day with her fans.

Reportedly, Shraddha arranged a special meet-up with her fans by sending them flight tickets to Mumbai. Apart from celebrating her birthday with them, she took their feedback on her roles and gave everyone return gifts too. Now that's quite a thoughtful gesture. Isn't it?

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last year which did a lifetime business of Rs 129.50 crore in India. She'll be next seen in Stree 2 which is the much-awaited sequel to her 2018 horror comedy Stree.

Stree 2 - which is also a part of Maddock Supernatural Universe - will reportedly have a cameo of Varun Dhawan who plays Bhediya in the same universe. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is slated to release on August 30, 2024.

