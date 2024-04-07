Shraddha Kapoor’s UNSEEN VIDEO with rumored beau Rahul Mody from Rihanna’s concert at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash goes VIRAL

Shraddha Kapoor’s admirers are not just impressed by her acting skills, they are also in awe of her singing, beauty, and her down-to-earth nature. The actress often receives a lot of love from her fans on social media. Many hearts were also broken when news of her allegedly dating Indian scriptwriter and director Rahul Mody went viral. Now, a video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Jamnagar pre-wedding bash has gone viral in which the two lovebirds can be seen having a gala time at Rihanna’s concert.

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys Rihanna’s concert with rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Jamnagar pre-wedding bash, which happened earlier this year, saw many national and international celebs flying to the small city in Gujarat. Among them was actress Shraddha Kapoor who flew to attend the soiree with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody. In a clip that has now gone viral, the actress was seen vibing to international singing sensation Rihanna with him.

The video, which was originally posted by makeup artist Puja Deka, has made it to Reddit. It shows the rumored couple twinning in black attires. While Rahul wore a black tuxedo, the Half Girlfriend actress donned a pretty outfit for the night. Both of them were seen vibing to Rihanna’s song Rude Boy.

Take a look

Around a week ago, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress dropped multiple images of her chilling on a Sunday. While everyone showered love on her and her flawless beauty, some quickly noticed the ‘R’ pendant that she wore and speculated that it was for her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor’s work front

Kapoor debut film Teen Patti might not have worked its charm at the box office, but it did bring a lot of work for the actress. Soon, she was seen in Aashiqui 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur which became a turning point in both their acting careers. Since then, she has been part of many hits like Ek Villain, Baaghi, Ok Jaanu, Half Girlfriend, Haseena Parkar, Stree, Chhichhore, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. She will be next seen in Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

ALSO READ: PICS: Did Shraddha Kapoor confirm relationship with Rahul Mody? Actress flaunts pendant with R sign