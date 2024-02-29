Shreyas Talpade experienced fear of 'losing life' during heart attack; says work comes after family and health

Last year, the film industry received a shock when one of the most loved actors, Shreyas Talpade suffered a cardiac arrest. Now, the actor is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. This is the actor’s first film after he suffered an almost fatal heart attack on December 17, 2023, at the age of 48. During a recent interview, Shreyas opened up on experiencing the deadly heart attack and how he puts his family and health first before work.

Shreyas Talpade speaks about fear of losing life as he suffered heart attack

In an interview with Indian Express, Shreyas Talpade opened up about experiencing the fear of “losing life in a split second” as he was rushed to the hospital by his wife Deepti.

He shared, "Post that (heart attack) obviously the priorities have changed. Now my priority is my family, my health, and then comes work. So I feel that if you have to be here for a longer time then you have to take it easy. It is like the story of the hare and the tortoise. What I have learned is that the tortoise goes at its own pace, consistently, slowly, one step at a time, that is all that matters."

The actor said that he now believes in taking things slow and easy because "there are other more important things in life that are happening around you, especially your family, your child growing up."

Shreyas Talpade says he technically got second life post-heart attack

He shared, “In that scenario, I felt that this is technically a second life, a second opportunity that not many people get, and I wouldn’t like to abuse it. So I am just taking it easy for now."

Shreyas further added that the upcoming film helped him get out of the atmosphere that was building up in the house or wherever he went. He also assured that he is taking good care of his health. "I used to think that probably I was taking good care but clearly that wasn’t really enough. The perception and priority has changed now, apart from that I am obviously thankful to God. Whatever happened, I am thankful to my wife for whatever she did that night," he shared.

Even though he has returned to work, Talpade confessed that he’s “going slow”. Speaking about his family, he said that he is still recovering physically but added that it is more important for him to be there with his wife to recover mentally and it will take time to get out of the trauma.

"It is going to take some time. That’s how I look at it and I would like to tell people, please don’t take your health for granted because it doesn’t work like that. It would take one split second for me to die. There was nothing I could do at that time," he continued.

Admitting how he was scared for his life, Shreyas said that he is taking it slow. He is doing just what is needed and shared that it will go on for some time till he fully recovers, which will take about four to six months.

"Post that the doctors have said that I can resume work and become ‘more normal’. But having said that, my priorities have changed now and they’ll remain the way they are,” Shreyas concluded.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade will next be seen in the Marathi film Hee Anokhi Gaath, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2024.

