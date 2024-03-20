Shreyas Talpade admits it was scary to return on Welcome To The Jungle sets post heart attack; thanks Akshay Kumar

It was a nightmare for Shreyas Talpade and his family when the actor suffered a heart attack and had to go through rigorous treatments. It was on the set of Welcome To The Jungle where the actor suffered a heart attack. He recently went back to the sets and that according to him led to him having ‘mixed feelings’. In a recent interview, the Marathi and Bollywood star thanked Akshay Kumar and Ahmed Khan for being there by his family’s side during the critical situation and opened up about his health condition.

Shreyas Talpade had butterflies in his stomach before he started shooting

Talking about if it was scary to go back on the sets of Welcome To The Jungle where he suffered a cardiac arrest, Shreyas Talpade revealed to News 18 that it was. He further added that he has resumed work after two and a half months and his doctor has advised him to go slow, and do his normal shoots, and dialogues but avoid heavier stuff like action for the next 6 months.

Recalling his first day on sets, Shreyas said that it was a day of mixed emotions. “I was happy to be back on set, but at the same time, there was this little bit of nervous energy in me that ‘is everything okay? Will I be okay?’ I kept checking my heart rate on my watch. Once I was past that, I started shooting.” He also quipped that there were little butterflies in his stomach before shooting. He also added that he wants to take it slow and give his body enough time to recover.

Advertisement

Talking about the doctor’s advice, he said that he has been advised to do his regular workouts, cardio, and certain walks, cycling as the heart needs that kind of stimulus to start pumping again to normalcy. “But I'm happy that I'm back on sets,” expressed the actor.

Shreyas Talpade reveals having a family history of heart ailments

Shreyas Talpade further spoke about his family history. He revealed that he was declared clinically dead when he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack. He said that he has a very strong family history of heart attacks and his uncles, his father, and everyone have passed away after a heart attack quite suddenly.

He added, “My doctors tell me that post-Covid, they've seen an increase in these incidents because the blood apparently has started thickening. With that, what happens is, obviously, there's a certain plaque that accumulates. In my case, probably due to excessive physical exertion, the plaque burst and ruptured. That's how it got blocked. It was pretty sudden, and it was an accident which was unfortunate. I'm just thankful to God for getting me out of it and giving me one more opportunity.”

For those unaware, Welcome To The Jungle was announced on September 9, 2023, and for the first time in the history of world cinema, Acapella was used to announce a feature film. The Acapella was conceived by Ahmed Khan and composed by Meet Bros.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Talpade opens up about ‘second chance at life’ post massive cardiac arrest: ‘Clinically, I was dead'