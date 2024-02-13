Shreyas Talpade reveals he has started working after heart attack, says doing THIS is very difficult

Bollywood and Marathi film actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack 2 months back, and this news shocked not just the film fraternity but his fans as well. On December 14, after complaining of chest pain, the actor collapsed at his residence. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital and following a battle for his life, he underwent an angioplasty. But now in an interview, Shreyas has opened up about his condition and thanked everyone who was there for him in this time of crisis.

Shreyas Talpade thanked everyone who helped him

Talking to Instant Bollywood Shreyas Talpade thanked everyone who helped him that night. He thanked all the doctors, technicians, hospital staff, and everyone who sent countless blessings and love. He also updated that he is a little better now and recovering with each day. Well, the actor has also cautiously resumed work.

Talking about getting back to shoots, Shreyas Talpade said that he has started working a little bit now. But he thinks that it is very difficult to repay the debt of people in this life. He again thanked everyone and quipped that he is very happy now. With the doctor’s advice, things have started moving.

Akshay Kumar wanted to see Shreyas

In an interview with ABP's Majha Katta, Deepti Talpade disclosed the supportive gestures they received during Shreyas Talpade's health crisis. Director Ahmed Khan and his wife visited the hospital late at night after the news broke. Akshay Kumar continuously checked on them, expressing his willingness to shift Shreyas to a better hospital. Akshay also insisted on seeing Shreyas personally in the morning. She said, “He again called me in the morning and said, "Let me please see him for two minutes. I just want to see him." I said, "You can come whenever you want."

Deepti warmly welcomed his concern, assuring him he could visit at any time. This incident showcased the collective support of the Hindi and Marathi film industry during a challenging time for the Talpade family.

Shreyas Talpade’s work front

Shreyas will be seen in the third installment of the Welcome film series. He is a part of the ensemble cast film Welcome To This Jungle which also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and others.

