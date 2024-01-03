Shreyas Talpade opens up about ‘second chance at life’ post massive cardiac arrest: ‘Clinically I was dead’

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a massive heart attack on December 14, 2023, after he wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle. The news sent shockwaves, and netizens flooded social media with wishes for his speedy recovery. The actor was discharged from the hospital, and is now recuperating at home after the massive cardiac arrest. In a recent conversation, he shared that he was clinically dead when he was taken to the hospital, and that surviving it was nothing short of a miracle.

Shreyas Talpade feels gratitude for a second chance at life post heart attack

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Shreyas Talpade said that he feels immensely thankful to have survived the near-death experience. “Clinically, I was dead. It was a massive cardiac arrest. A wake-up call would be an understatement,” he said, further adding that this is his second chance at life. The actor’s two main arteries were blocked- one 100% and the other 99, and he had a stent placed through angioplasty.

Shreyas Talpade says he had a history of heart ailments

The Iqbal actor also said that he has been working non-stop for the past 2.5 years, and has been traveling extensively for his films. While he was feeling extremely fatigued for the last few months, he thought it was because he was working non-stop and was just a bit exhausted. He said that he got himself checked, and had an ECG, 2D Echo, sonography and blood tests done. His cholesterol was high, and he was taking medication for it. He said that he was taking precautions as he had a family history of heart ailments.

Shreyas Talpade recalls what happened the day he suffered the heart attack

Recalling what happened on December 14, Shreyas Talpade said that he was shooting at the SRPF grounds in Mumbai for Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle. They were doing action sequences, and while the shoot went smoothly, he started feeling breathless and his left hand started paining after the last shot. He recalled that he was barely able to walk, but thought it was a muscle pull. “As soon as I got into the car, I felt I should head straight to the hospital, but thought I should go home first. My wife, Deepti, saw me in that state and within 10 minutes, we were on our way to the hospital,” he said.

The actor could see the main gate of the hospital, however they had to take a U-turn as the entry was barricaded. In the next moment, his face went numb and he passed out. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest. “My heart had stopped beating for those few minutes. Deepti couldn’t get out of the car from her side of the door as we were stuck in traffic, so she climbed over me and got to the other side to call for help. A few people came to our rescue and rushed me inside. The doctors did CPR, electrical shock, that’s how they revived me,” said Shreyas.

Shreyas Talpade urges people not to take their health for granted

The Om Shanti Om actor was kept under observation for 5 days. He is now resting at his home. He said that he wants to relax now, and spend time with his family. He asked people not to take their health for granted, and to not overlook the warning signs that your body gives you.

Shreyas Talpade’s work front

Shreyas Talpade is well known for his performance in films such as Om Shanti Om, Iqbal, Dor, and the Golmaal franchise. He will next be seen in the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, which is the third part in the Welcome film series.

