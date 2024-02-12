Shreyas Talpade's wife says Akshay Kumar kept calling her after actor's heart attack; 'Just want to see him'

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who faced a heart attack last year in December, has shared the overwhelming support he and his wife, Deepti Talpade, received from the Hindi and Marathi film industry during the challenging period. Deepti expressed gratitude towards Akshay Kumar, who consistently inquired about Shreyas' health and insisted on moving him to a better-equipped hospital. Filmmaker Ahmed Khan and his wife visited the hospital at 11 pm, providing comfort and solidarity.

Akshay Kumar wanted to see Shreyas

In an interview with ABP's Majha Katta, Deepti Talpade disclosed the supportive gestures they received during Shreyas Talpade's health crisis. Director Ahmed Khan and his wife visited the hospital late at night after the news broke. Akshay Kumar continuously checked on them, expressing his willingness to shift Shreyas to a better hospital. Akshay also insisted on seeing Shreyas personally in the morning. She said, “He again called me in the morning and said, ‘let me please see him for two minutes. I just want to see him.’ I said, ‘you can come whenever you want.’"

Deepti warmly welcomed his concern, assuring him he could visit at any time. This incident showcased the collective support of the Hindi and Marathi film industry during a challenging time for the Talpade family.

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Shreyas expressed, “the way they stood behind us, it was phenomenal.” Shreyas had previously revealed in conversation with Bombay Times, that he was ‘clinically dead’ after the cardiac arrest and added that this was his second chance at life. He recalled the day and revealed that he was filming action sequences for Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle at the SRPF grounds in Mumbai. Despite a seemingly smooth shoot, he began experiencing breathlessness and pain in his left hand after the last shot. Initially attributing it to a muscle pull, he found it difficult to walk at that point.

Shreyas Talpade on the work front

Shreyas Talpade gained fame through notable roles in films like Om Shanti Om, Iqbal, Dor, and the Golmaal franchise. His upcoming project is the ensemble cast film Welcome To The Jungle, serving as the third installment in the Welcome film series.

