Shweta Bachchan finds it 'daunting' to come from family of 'overachievers'; admits taking failures personally

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is a prominent figure in both literary and social circles. Despite her own accomplishments, she candidly acknowledges the challenges of belonging to a family of such high achievers.

In a recent conversation on her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's show What The Hell Navya, Shweta opened up about the unique pressures she faced growing up. While her parents never imposed any specific expectations on her, she couldn't escape the awareness of her family's towering legacy and the need to carve out her own success.

Shweta Bachchan admits she stopped writing after her book received a lukewarm reception

When Navya Naveli Nanda asked if she is now okay with failure, Shweta Bachchan said, “Who is ok with failure and especially someone like me who comes from a family of overachievers, people who have achieved so much? It’s even more daunting."

While acknowledging that her parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, never directly pressured her or dictated her path, Shweta expressed the internalized pressure to excel, driven by the remarkable achievements of her family members.

In 2018, Shweta embarked on her writing journey with the novel Paradise Towers. However, she found it tough dealing with the criticism the book received. Speaking about handling failures, she admitted that while she wrote the book, it didn't become a big hit. She confessed that she takes criticism to heart, struggling to see it objectively. This tendency to take critiques personally led her to doubt herself, eventually causing her to stop writing altogether.

During the podcast, Shweta also shared her struggles with self-doubt as a mother, especially when she finds herself in arguments with her children, Navya or Agastya Nanda. She revealed feeling a sense of failure whenever conflicts escalated, questioning her effectiveness as a parent. Moreover, she admitted to taking her children's remarks about learned behaviors personally, struggling to view the situation objectively in the heat of the moment.

