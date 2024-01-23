Siddharth Anand on Top Gun comparisons with Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Fighter; says THIS on Pathaan and Mission Impossible

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter is one of the most awaited films of 2024. Since the release of the film's promos, it has been facing Top Gun comparisons and now, in a recent interview, director Siddharth Anand addressed it. Responding to it, he called these comparisons “inevitable." He also opened up about how Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning has a sequence similar to Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan.

During an exclusive conversation with Zoom, Siddharth Anand said that his film is nothing like the Tom Cruise film. He emphasized that since not many films have been set in the world of fighter pilots, these comparisons are "inevitable."

Responding to the comparisons between Fighter and Top Gun, Anand shared that as a filmmaker, you have to be prepared that if you make a film on planes they will call it Top Gun because they have no reference point. "They believe that we are not so creative, that we will do things that are a rip-off. We need to start looking at our films with a little bit more respect and not constantly believe that things are being ripped off. People do get inspired, even in the West, by content that is created in the east," he said.

Siddharth Anand on Mission Impossible having a sequence similar to Pathaan

During the same interview, Siddharth Anand said that a sequence in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is kinda similar to a sequence in Pathaan. He said that he has many instances where he did some sequences and those sequences were similar to a film that came out later from a "very very big franchise film in the West.”

He further added, "Not saying they copied us and there is no way they would copy us so let’s be real. There are only that many things that you can do in action. and there will be overlaps. You just have to do it with an X-factor that makes it different.”

Siddharth added that fans and social media users should be "proud" of the work being done in India and stop thinking that everything is inspired or copied from the West.

Meanwhile, Fighter is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

