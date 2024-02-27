Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer: Randeep Hooda-Ileana D'Cruz starrer highlights fair skin obsession, dowry issues; film gets release date

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'cruz is set to showcase topics such as fair skin obsession and dowry. The makers of the film finally released the trailer today, February 27 along with a release date.

Tera Kya Higa Lovely trailer is out

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, featuring Karan Kundrra, Ileana D'Cruz, and Randeep Hooda is a bold take on India's obsession with fair skin and dowry during marriages. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, this upcoming cinematic venture is set against the vibrant yet challenging backdrop of Haryana.

In the trailer, Ileana can be seen getting rejected by the groom's family because of her dark complexion. The dowry system was also featured in the video. It delves into the complexities of societal beauty standards, giving a tale that is as much about individual struggles as it is about collective societal norms.

The caption of the post read, "Lovely ki life mein ek chiz hamesha pakki hai - back-to-back siyappas #TeraKyaHogaLovely hitting the theatres on women’s day, 8th March, 2024."

More about Tera Kya Hoga Lovely

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely seeks to challenge this narrative by spotlighting the absurdity and harm of such bias. The choice to release the film on International Women's Day is a statement in itself, indicating a commitment to challenging gender and beauty stereotypes.

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is not just a movie, it's a conversation starter. As it prepares to captivate audiences in the theater, it is hoped that it will also provoke discussion and reflection on the harmful beauty standards that pervade our society. With its poignant narrative, talented cast, and thought-provoking themes, this film is all set to leave a mark on the Indian film industry and perhaps, challenge the social norms.

Ileana D'Cruz's Work front

Apart from this, Ileana is all set for her upcoming Bollywood film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Along with Ileana, this film will also star Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The first look of this film is already out and it is all set to hit the theatres on 29 March.

