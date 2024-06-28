Sikandar: Glimpse of Salman Khan’s iconic bracelet from set sends fans into a frenzy; ‘Bring it on’

Salman Khan is poised to captivate audiences with his upcoming film titled Sikandar. Since its announcement, excitement has been soaring and fans eagerly await every detail about the movie, given Salman Khan's star power. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar has been consistently making headlines.

The makers are actively keeping the audience engaged with intriguing updates and now they have shared a sneak peek from the sets that has intensified anticipation to see Salman Khan's look in the movie.

A glimpse of Salman Khan's iconic bracelet from Sikandar sets

Taking to Instagram, Nadiadwala Grandson's shared a sneak peek from the sets of Sikandar. The makers dropped a glimpse featuring the poster alongside Salman Khan's iconic bracelet, heightening excitement to see Bhaijaan's portrayal in the role of Sikandar.

The post read, "Lights... Camera... And here comes Sikandar! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss, Releasing in cinemas EID 2025 @beingsalmankhan @rashmika_mandanna @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025".

Have a look at the picture here:

Fans react to Sikandar's BTS post

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. One fan exclaimed, "Bring it on!" Another predicted, "Blockbuster hone wali hai." A third fan eagerly wrote, "Can't wait to see Salman sir on screen, but the wait is too long." Someone declared, "Here comes the MASS CINEMA's Emperor #Sikandar."

Another supporter urged, "All the best to the entire team of Sikandar, post Bhai's picture soon. #Sikandar #SalmanKhan." One enthusiast dubbed Salman Khan as "M-E-G-A-S-T-A-R SALMAN Khan." Another fan expressed, "Excitement level at its peak."

About Sikandar

Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. According to Pinkvilla’s sources, Salman Khan starrer will be shot in Portugal and other European countries, apart from some portions in India, on a huge budget.

This action-packed extravaganza guarantees an unparalleled cinematic journey set for release during the Eid weekend of 2025.

