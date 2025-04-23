WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna sheds girl-next-door avatar at airport; remains calm as fans surround her

Rashmika Mandanna has undoubtedly cemented her name as a pan-Indian diva. Enjoying a spectacular fan base, the Sikandar actress is frequently considered a lucky charm by her fans who make her every film a blockbuster.

Recently, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Shedding absolutely girl-next-door vibes, Mandanna looked chic in a yellow t-shirt and jeans. Leaving her hair half-tied, Rashmika wore a pair of eyewear to complete her OOTD.

Check it out here:

What grabbed all the more attention was that the minute the starlet stepped out of her car, she was immediately surrounded by fans who wished to take a picture with her. Rashmika melted hearts when she maintained her calm and obliged everyone with a photo.

In other news, just a few days back, the Chhaava actress made headlines with her proposal. While Rashmika is rumored to be dating her co-star Vijay Deverakonda, her pictures on Instagram holding a pretty rose led many to speculate if she was proposed to by the Kingdom actor.

Check out the photos here:

That’s not all. Her birthday celebrations recently in Oman also led to rumors about Vijay Deverakonda joining her. It all started when the actor posted photos with a similar background where Rashmika was vacationing.

Coming back to her work front, Rashmika Mandanna delivered two major hits with Pushpa 2 and Chhaava. Meanwhile her performance in Salman Khan’s Sikandar also grabbed notice, with fans appreciating her stint.

Moving on, she is anticipating a big release with Dhanush starrer Kuberaa. Besides this, she also has The Girlfriend in the pipeline. Moreover, she is also currently shooting for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hindi film Thaama, based on the supernatural genre.

