Hum Aapke Hain Koun director Sooraj Barjatya wishes to work with Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit again: ‘Would not want to make a sequel…’

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is one of Bollywood’s timeless classics. Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s pairing was loved in this Sooraj Barjatya film. The filmmaker recently expressed his wish to work with the actor duo again. However, he mentioned that he doesn’t want to make a sequel with Salman and Madhuri.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that he wanted to work with his Hum Aapke Hain Koun jodi, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, again. “I would not want to make a sequel with them,” he said.

During the conversation, the filmmaker shared that he had a strong friendship with Salman even after a number of years. He said that Salman might be a big star, but he is inherently still very simple.

Talking about collaborating with Salman and Madhuri, Sooraj Barjatya stated, “If there is a good script with characters that suit them, I would work with Salman and Madhuri.” He expressed his belief that a good script was more important than anything else. “After reaching a certain age, you trust a good film more than a star,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sooraj Barjatya is set to work with Ayushmann Khurrana in his next directorial. A source close to the development revealed, “Sooraj Ji was looking to cast someone who has an image among the family audiences, and who better than Ayushmann Khurrana to play the new-age Prem on the big screen? The duo has gelled well, and Ayushmann loved the world that Sooraj Barjatya is looking to create with his next.”

Later, Pinkvilla disclosed that Sharvari had come on board as the female lead. “The actress tick-marked all boxes of what the director wanted, specifically the aspect of bringing vulnerability and innocence to this heartfelt romantic film,” a source stated.

The untitled film is said to be a family romantic saga rooted in Indian culture. The movie is expected to go on floors in the summer of 2025 and will hit the big screens in 2026.

