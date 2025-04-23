Salman Khan, Govinda were paid Rs 15 crore for Partner but choreographer's focus was on their legs; writer recalls hilarious incident from sets

Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta starrer 2007 rom-com Partner is still remembered for its comedy and music. The film was a massive hit at the box office, and one of the major reasons was the bromance of Salman and Govinda. Now, writer Alok Upadhyay has opened up about how director David Dhawan once managed the shoot of the movie's iconic song Soni De Nakhre ft. both stars. Alok also revealed that both of them charged Rs 15 crore for the film, and the choreographer was focusing on their legs, which irked the director.

During an interview with the YouTube channel Lightscameramasti, Alok praised the filmmaking style of David Dhawan and his skills in getting the work done from the stars. The writer said that Dhawan keeps his eyes on everyone simultaneously while he shoots for films, and knows how the scene will be edited and what he'll do next.

While praising the filmmaker's knowledge of commercial cinema, he mentioned that he could convince the stars to do exactly what he wanted. Alok recalled the shoot of Soni De Nakhre and revealed that the choreographer had planned long shots.

"David saahab mere paas bethe bolte hain ke ek actor 10 crore le raha hai aur ek 5 crore le raha hai. 15 crore ka actor ki taange dikhaai ja rahi hain, koi matlab to hai nahi. (Mr. David told me that one of the actors has charged Rs 10 crore, and the other has been paid Rs 5 crore. After paying them Rs 15 crore, the focus is on showing their legs, there's no point in it,)" said Alok while mentioning that the irritated filmmaker then asked the choreographer to take the close-up shots of actors instead of focusing on decoration, because that won't work for the film.

"Jo 15 crore ke 2 khade hain inka close maar (Take close-up of the two actors who have been paid Rs 15 crore)," said Dhawan, according to Upadhyay. He further revealed that the filmmaker planned the shot and asked the actors to perform however they wanted. The rest we know is history!

Meanwhile, David Dhawan is currently shooting for his film Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, which features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in the lead and is expected to release in the cinemas on Oct 2, 2025.

