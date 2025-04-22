Box Office: Will Kesari 2 hold its fort this coming Friday with Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna re-release flooding marketplace?

Akshay Kumar’s much-loved courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 released very recently in theaters on 18 April 2025. The film also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday and is directed by the debutant Karan Singh Tyagi. Though it is not a very big box office grosser, it has maintained a healthy trend at the box office.

The upcoming Friday, i.e., 25 April, marks the new release of Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero and the re-release of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-led cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. Can Kesari Chapter 2 survive at the box office with these two films occupying the theaters soon? Let’s analyze.

Kesari 2 vs Ground Zero vs Andaz Apna Apna

Though Kesari 2 is a holdover release that will enter its second week soon, it is a much bigger film than Andaz Apna Apna or Ground Zero. The cult classic comedy here would run entirely on its legacy and fanbase, which the film has achieved over the last 3 decades. As for Ground Zero, it is a new release which could run on a trim level, not expecting any big numbers that could capture the throne of the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Additionally, the marketing and pre-release hype for the Emraan Hashmi-starrer war drama has not proven significant. Even if the film receives positive word-of-mouth from audiences and critics to elevate its post-release hype, it is still expected to trend on a smaller scale.

Meanwhile, for Akshay Kumar, the film has already garnered highly positive reviews over the initial days of its release and is showing a very decent trend at the box office, if not a great one. At its current pace and demand among the audience, the two releases on 25th April won’t be a big threat to this Akshay Kumar-led courtroom drama.

Watch the Kesari 2 trailer

In its own longer run, Kesari Chapter 2 must hold its position well and hype for the upcoming few weeks to be termed a success. Though the trade initially expected much higher numbers from the same, it is neither performing well nor too poorly for those expectations. As of now, the Akshay Kumar film is running in theaters and has collected Rs 33.25 crore in India net at the box office in just the initial 4 days of its run. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

