Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan receives fresh death threat; Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul drop 1st glimpse of daughter Evaarah

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape, abuse and death threats.

The week is over, and as we prepare to step into the new week, it's the right time to rewind the top headlines of the week that stirred the internet. From Salman Khan receiving fresh death threats to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul introducing their daughter on social media, check out the newsmakers of the week.

Top 6 Bollywood newsmakers of the week

1. Salman Khan receives fresh death threat

Salman Khan received a fresh death threat on April 14, 2025, via the Mumbai transport department's WhatsApp due to his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The Worli police registered a case and arrested a 26-year-old identified as Mayank Pandya from Vadodara, Gujarat.

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan breaks silence on dating rumors with Palak Tiwari

While speaking with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan quashed relationship rumors with Palak Tiwari and mentioned, "She's a good friend. Yeah, she's sweet. That's all."

3. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul drop the first glimpse of daughter Evaarah

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul introduced their daughter, Evaarah, to their fans through a joint Instagram post. The special post was made on the cricketer's 33rd birthday on April 18, 2025.

4. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt confirms relationship with Ishaan Mehra

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, posted a special birthday wish for fitness instructor Ishaan Mehra on Instagram. Confirming her relationship, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sunshine." Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Neetu Kapoor, among others, also reacted to the special post.

5. Anurag Kashyap apologizes for 'one line taken out of context'

Days after criticizing the CBFC and Brahmins over the censorship issues, Anurag Kashyap apologized for his remark. "No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting r*pe and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar (cultural values)," he wrote.

6. Saif Ali Khan's attack case thickens after a mismatch in fingerprints

According to a Mid-day report, the charge sheet in Saif Ali Khan's attack case revealed that the crucial fingerprint samples collected from inside the actor's Mumbai residence didn't match with the accused, Shariful Islam. According to reports, nearly 20 samples were sent to the state CID's Fingerprint Bureau, out of which 19 didn't match that of the accused

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out and report about it or reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar BREAKS SILENCE on speculations that he lost weight through ‘medication’; 'I’ve never felt...'