Fans can’t keep calm after spotting THIS subtle detail in Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Oman vacation pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted wearing the same red-colored shirt after the latter shared new images from her Oman vacation. In a post on social media, the actress presented a series of pictures wearing the same shirt the Arjun Reddy actor wore recently.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “You know sometimes when you are just soooo done with posing and stuff and you don’t feel like doing aaaaaaannnyyything.. but yo bestie’s got yo back.. YEP!!! thazzzz the vibeeee!”

In another post that surfaced on the internet, Vijay Deverakonda appeared wearing the same outfit as he posed along with fans. The same was shared by a fan page on social media.

Vijay and Rashmika have been making quite a buzz for some time now, with both of them speculated to have had rendezvous meetings. Now, with both of them sporting the same outfit, it only seems to increase the buzz.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the movie Kingdom. The upcoming flick is a spy action thriller directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The film, which is touted to be a two-part franchise, will feature Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in co-leading roles. The movie, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is slated to hit the big screens on May 30, 2025.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be hitting the big screens with her film Kuberaa, starring alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will be released on June 20, 2025, which is touted to be a social thriller, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

The film also features actors like Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil in supporting roles. Moreover, Rashmika also has films like The Girlfriend and Thama in the making.

