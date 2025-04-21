Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Allu Arjun, but THIS filmmaker earns Rs 200 crore fee for each film

Shah Rukh Khan , Allu Arjun , and Salman Khan are known to be some of the biggest actors in Indian cinema. However, despite being such huge figures, a popular film director receives higher remuneration than they do. Who is it?

Director SS Rajamouli is a popular filmmaker who earns more money than the Bollywood superstars. As per a report by IMDb, the filmmaker receives nearly Rs 200 crores for each movie he works on.

According to trade insiders, the director receives a huge remuneration from his upfront fees, profit share, and bonuses from the sale of rights. Incidentally, the more money a film earns, the higher the share he receives as well.

As per the report, the director received a massive sum for RRR after the success of the Prabhas-starrer Baahubali franchise. However, according to reports, even superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only earn somewhere between Rs 150-180 crore per film, making the filmmaker one of the highest-paid personalities in Indian cinema.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, SS Rajamouli’s contemporaries like directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prasanth Neel charge around Rs 90 crores for each of their films.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is reported to take home Rs 80 crores per film, while popular directors like Sukumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj receive Rs 40 crores for each movie.

Coming to SS Rajamouli’s work front, the RRR director is next set to helm the film tentatively titled SSMB29. The Mahesh Babu starrer is touted to be a massive-scale venture and is described as a globe-trotting jungle adventure flick.

With Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles, the film is expected to be a never-before-seen venture in Indian cinema. Furthermore, the Mahesh Babu-starrer is expected to feature a massive action sequence soon, which is reported to involve nearly 3,000 members.

The upcoming flick is slated to complete its shoot by 2026 and will release in 2027.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

