Andaz Apna Apna: Shehzad Khan aka Bhalla recalls getting ready ‘under umbrellas’ for Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-led film; ‘We laughed like crazy’

Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial venture Andaz Apna Apna completed 30 years of its release on November 4, 2024. Starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as leads, the film has gained cult classic status over the years. It is now all set to re-release on April 25 in theaters. Now, ahead of this, Shehzad Khan, who played the role of Bhalla in the film, recalls getting ready 'under umbrellas' for the film. He also shared that they had a good time on set.

Advertisement

In an interview with IANS, Shehzad Khan recalled the time shooting for Andaz Apna Apna and called it a 'nostalgic journey'. He added, "I remember we didn't have makeup vans back then. We'd sit under umbrellas or in small makeup rooms, pulling each other's legs."

Recalling an incident when they got stuck at Coimbatore airport due to a delayed flight while returning from Ooty to Bombay, the actor shared, "That was one of the most fun, unforgettable times. We laughed like crazy. The people there recognized Salman and Aamir- it was such a joyful experience."

He expressed excitement for Andaz Apna Apna's re-release and shared that he is even more excited now than he was 30 years ago. He added that he wants people of today's generation to experience 'what real, pure comedy looks like'.

Shehzad also opened up on working with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and said they belong to the same age group and area. He shared that he knew Salman even before they met professionally, as his father brought the superstar's father, Salim Khan, to Bombay from Indore. He added that they shared a deep connection.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most iconic films of that time. It features Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a double role), Shakti Kapoor, Shehzad Khan, and more.

On April 7, Salman Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the fresh trailer of Andaz Apna Apna. Sharing the trailer, he captioned it, "Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back... #AndazApnaApna Re-releasing In Cinemas on 25th April 2025 Nationwide.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such news!

Excited to catch Andaz Apna Apna on the big screen? Cast your vote and let us know! Yes No

ALSO READ: Salman Khan drops new trailer of cult classic Andaz Apna Apna ahead of its re-release in theaters after 30 years: WATCH