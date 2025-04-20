Kuberaa first single Poyiraa Mama OUT: Dhanush brings celebratory spin to death in this foot-tapping dance number

Kuberaa is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025. To build excitement around the movie, the makers released its first single titled Poyiraa Mama, and fans are going gaga over it. Dhanush's voice, combined with his energetic dance moves, instantly made viewers want to put on their dancing shoes.

The first single from Kuberaa brings a refreshingly unconventional perspective to the theme of death, presenting it as a celebration of life rather than a moment of grief. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the track stands out for its high-octane beats and vocals. Moreover, the lyricist adds depth with verses that explore the idea of liberation through death and the power of living on in the memories of others.

What truly sets the song apart is its contrasting tone—vibrant, rebellious, and filled with energy. Instead of somber notes, the music pumps with life, urging listeners to celebrate every moment.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Viveka and Bhaskarabhatla. The track features contributions from several talented musicians. Vikas Badisa handled the keyboards, while Balesh played the shehnai, and Vijay performed on trumpet and trombone.

The chorus includes S.P. Abhishek, Aravind Srinivas, Narayanan Ravishankar, Sai Sharan, Shridhar Ramesh, and Shenbagaraj Ganesalingam. The track was mixed and mastered by A. Uday Kumar at DSP Studios in Chennai and recorded by A. Uday Kumar, T. Uday Kumar, and Suresh Kumar Taddi. Vocal supervision was by S.P. Abhishek, with Murugan managing the orchestra.

Kuberaa is set to hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. The film has been in development for quite a while and is described as a gripping social thriller. It stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Supporting the cast are Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

The story reportedly revolves around a beggar who experiences a major turning point in life. His journey brings about a powerful transformation. The narrative is expected to delve deep into themes like greed and ambition, showing how characters face intense moral conflicts along the way.

