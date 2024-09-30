Sikandar: Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan to star in Salman Khan’s film after debut with Binny and Family? Here’s what we know

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan made her Bollywood debut in Binny and Family, alongside Pankaj Kapur. While the dramedy may not have made a significant impact at the box office, it appears that the newcomer has secured her second project, and its a noteworthy one. According to a new report, Anjini has been added to the cast of Salman Khan's Sikandar in a key role.

According to Mid-Day, Anjini has been cast in an important role that requires a fresh face, and she perfectly fits that description. Dhawan is expected to start filming soon. It is still unclear what Anjini's character's relationship will be with Salman’s protagonist, as the team intends to keep her role a secret because she catalyzes the story.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with director AR Murugadoss. Together, they are creating an action entertainer that also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film began shooting in June 2024 in Mumbai.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Sharman Joshi has been cast in a significant role in Sikandar. Sharman and Salman share a unique dynamic in the film, and he has already begun filming his scenes. It was noted that he has been present on set consistently and plays a crucial role in Sikandar's journey.

This film marks the first substantial collaboration between Salman and Sharman, and audiences can look forward to seeing the special bond between them.

For those who don't know, AR Murugadoss and his team are currently filming dialogue scenes and songs at an extravagant set valued at Rs 15 crore in Mumbai.

Once they finish filming in the bustling city, the Sikandar crew will head to Hyderabad for an additional month-long shoot at a palace. This action-packed entertainer is set to be released on Eid 2025, with plans to complete filming by December 2024.

The soundtrack for Sikandar is created by Pritam and will feature a mix of dance tracks, romantic songs, and an emotional piece as well. After wrapping up Sikandar, Salman Khan is set to begin his next project with Atlee around January or February 2025. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

