EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to be joined by Sharman Joshi in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar

Post the success of Kick in 2014, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are reuniting on the AR Murugadoss directed Sikandar. The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles, and the makers are presently filming a 45-day marathon schedule at a studio in Mumbai. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the latest addition to the team of Sikandar is Sharman Joshi.

According to sources close to the development, Sharman Joshi has signed on to play a pivotal role in Sikandar. “Sharam and Salman share a very unique dynamic in Sikandar, and the former has already started shooting for his part in the film. He has been present on the set all throughout and plays a key catalyst in Sikandar’s journey. The film marks the first proper collaboration of Salman and Sharman and the audience are on for a treat to see them share a special bond,” revealed a source close to the development.

For those unaware, AR Murugadoss and team are presently shooting for talkie sequences and songs at a grand set worth Rs 15 crore in Mumbai. On calling it a wrap in the maximum city, the Sikandar team moves to Hyderabad for another month-long schedule in the palace. The action-packed entertainer is gearing up for an Eid 2025 release and the team aims to wrap up shooting for the film by December 2024.

Advertisement

The music of Sikandar is composed by Pritam and the album will have a blend of dance numbers, romantic song, and one emotional track too. On calling it a wrap on Sikandar, Salman Khan moves on to his next with Atlee by January / February 2025. The makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Kamal Haasan to play the parallel lead alongside Salman Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri to start Anurag Basu’s next love story from September 24