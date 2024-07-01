A week back, Pinkvilla reported that Atlee is in talks with Salman Khan for a mega-budget action thriller with Sun Pictures as the producer. We also reported that the film in question will be a two-hero saga, wherein Atlee plans to rope in a top superstar from the Tamil Film Industry, making it a Pan India spectacle in the true sense. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Atlee is in talks with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for his next directorial.

Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan in talks for their first collaboration

According to sources close to the development, Atlee has been in talks with both the superstars for the last few months and things are proceeding in the right direction. “It’s a pure two-hero feature film, which warrants the presence of genuine superstars. Both Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan have loved the idea that Atlee is working on and are excited for this collaboration. It’s a yes in principle, however, the paperwork shall happen once they hear the complete narration later this month,” revealed a source close to the development.

Both Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan go down a long-way, and have immense respect for each other’s work. If things materialize, Atlee’s next would mark their first collaboration on the spectacle and this is truly going to be a cinematic treat for the audience. “After Jawan, Atlee has been working to create the biggest action spectacle of Indian Cinema, and he has now started to take steps in this direction by getting in conversations with two of the biggest megastars of Indian Cinema. He is planning to take the film on floors by early next year,” the source informed, adding further that this is a dream cast for Atlee and he is hopeful to get both the actors on board within a month.

Atlee plans to rope in a mega technical team for A6 with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan

According to sources close to the development, a big technical team will also come on board the yet untitled-film, and the work on getting a strong crew in place will begin once the two giants sign the dotted lines. The details on the character sketch and the plot of this film has been kept under wraps for now, but sources inform that the aim is to make a film that represents Indian Cinema at a global platform, and superstars like Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan will give bring in the required star-power to Atlee’s story.

More details are still awaited as everyone are keeping their lips sealed on this project. Salman Khan is expected move on to Atlee’s next after finishing his work on the AR Murugadoss directed Sikandar. Kamal Haasan meanwhile will finish shooting for Thug Life and Indian 3 by the end of this year, and then could proceed to Atlee’s next. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

