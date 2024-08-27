Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson walks down the aisle with husband Ed Westwick and son Andreas in new unseen wedding PICS

Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson got married to her long-time beau, Ed Westwick, on August 25. The couple exchanged the wedding vows at the Amalfi Coast in Italy, surrounded by their loved ones. Recently, the couple has treated their fans and followers with unseen pictures in which the actress was seen walking down the aisle with her son and husband.

The newlywed couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been consistently sharing glimpses from their lavish wedding. While fans are already going gaga over the dreamy affair, a while back, the duo made another collaborative post to share unseen pictures from their wedding.

A series of pictures begins with the couple sharing a romantic kiss after their ‘I do’, followed by close stills of Ed and Amy, respectively. The third slide features the Crackk actress posing for a perfect click with her bridesmaids. Up next, we get to see a super cutesy photo of Amy’s son, Andreas, while he walks holding a man’s hand with a ring in his hand.

The album continues with pictures showcasing the actress’ son adorably hugging Amy and Ed in simultaneous pictures. The special post concludes with the couple walking down the aisle, accompanied by the actress’ little kid.

"With the sun setting behind us, surrounded by our dearest friends and family, we exchanged our vows in a moment we’ll cherish forever," the post was captioned.

Amy and Ed posted the first pictures from their dreamy wedding on August 25. The special post comprised two pictures and gave a glimpse of the stunning decoration at the wedding venue, which was adorned with white flowers. In the first picture, Ed was seen holding his lady's love close, followed by another picture of them looking at the camera.

It is worth mentioning that the couple flew down to Italy on August 23 in a private airplane with their loved ones. The couple had a Welcome Party on a yacht, followed by their lavish wedding. Ed proposed to Amy earlier this year in January in Gstaad, Switzerland. The duo made their relationship official back in 2022.

Amy was previously married to George Panayiotou, the son of English Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou. She welcomed a son with him on 19 September 2019 but later got separated in 2021.

