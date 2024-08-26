Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson and her husband Ed Westwick’s pre-wedding yacht party is nothing short of magic in sea; WATCH

Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got married on June 23 at the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The couple shared dreamy wedding pictures from the special ceremony on Monday. While the videos and pictures from their pre-wedding functions have been stirring the internet, the couple has dropped official pictures giving a peek into the special celebration.

Today, on Aug 26, a while back, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick shared breathtaking pictures from their pre-wedding party on a yacht.

The couple made a collaborative post on their social media handle and wrote, "Sailing into forever with you…The first evening of our wedding celebration was a dream - Neapolitan street food by the epic Michelin Star chef Salavtore Lazzetta @rearrestaurant , never ending Spicy Margaritas, and dancing under the stars with our favourite people in the world."

A series of pictures began with a monochromatic picture of the couple standing on the yacht as they posed for the camera. Next was an endearing video juxtaposed several happy glimpses from their joyous times. Ed also expressed happiness and gratitude about having their friends in the ceremony. The post then gave a closer glimpse into another series of pictures as the couple posed with their family and friends.

Notably, it was just a while back that the Singh Is Bliing actress, along with her husband, dropped a video from the special evening. "The Welcome Party Let the fun begin! We set sail on Motonave Patrizia along the Amalfi Coast with all our friends and family aboard. It was the perfect start to our Love Story Weekend as the sun set behind the Faraglioni Rocks," the post was captioned.

After enjoying a significant time of courtship, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got engaged in January earlier this year. The couple shared dreamy pictures from their proposal in Gstaad, Switzerland.

For the uninitiated, Amy Jackson made her Bollywood debut with Ekk Deewana Tha alongside Prateik Babbar. She rose to fame with Akshay Kumar's starrer Singh Is Bliing. Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk was her last outing in Bollywood.

On the other hand, Ed is also an actor known for his work on American projects like The Gossip Girl, Chalet Girl, and more.

