Popular actress Amy Jackson is known for her performances in movies like Singh Is Bliing, Ekk Deewana Tha amongst others. The actress will be next seen in Vidyut Jammwal’s next, Crakk. On the personal front, the actress has been dating Ed Westwick for quite some time now. Now, taking a step further in their relationship, the couple has exchanged the wedding rings.

Today, on January 29, Amy Jackson took to her Instagram handle and shared dreamy pictures as her beau Ed Westwick proposes to her in Switzerland. “Hell YES (accompanied by ring emoji),” she captioned the post.

Take a look: