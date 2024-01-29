Singh Is Bliing's Amy Jackson says 'hell yes' as beau Ed Westwick proposes to her in Switzerland; see dreamy PICS

Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson took to her Instagram and shared dreamy pictures as her beau Ed Westwick proposed to her in Switzerland. Check out!

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Jan 29, 2024  |  06:03 PM IST |  574
Amy Jackson
Pic Courtesy: Amy Jackson Instagram

Popular actress Amy Jackson is known for her performances in movies like Singh Is Bliing, Ekk Deewana Tha amongst others. The actress will be next seen in Vidyut Jammwal’s next, Crakk. On the personal front, the actress has been dating Ed Westwick for quite some time now. Now, taking a step further in their relationship, the couple has exchanged the wedding rings.

Today, on January 29, Amy Jackson took to her Instagram handle and shared dreamy pictures as her beau Ed Westwick proposes to her in Switzerland. “Hell YES (accompanied by ring emoji),” she captioned the post.

Take a look:


