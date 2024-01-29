Raveena Tandon pens appreciation note for paparazzi; drops happy pics from Karmma Calling promotions

Raveena Tandon is a cynosure to reckon with courtesy of her stellar performances over the years. She is currently enjoying the release of her last released web show, Karmma Calling. Although, the show was released earlier this week on January 26, however, the actress has still been busy with the promotions. In the latest post, the actress dropped happy pictures with the paparazzi as she penned a sweet appreciation post for them.

Raveena Tandon dedicates her latest post to the paparazzi

Today, on January 29, Raveena Tandon hopped onto her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and video. The latest post of the actress was dedicated to the paps, as she lauded them for their hard work. Alongside the post, she wrote, “An appreciation post to those , who strive in all weather , our Papparazzi, to bring Us to You (accompanied by a heart and a folded hand emoji) thank you for the good wishes paps! #karmmacalling streaming now on @disneyplushotstar”

The post begins with a happy video as Raveena enjoys coconut water with the shutterbugs, and they all break into the loudest cheer saying, “Cheers to Karmma Calling” followed by a couple of pictures as the actress happily poses with them. In a couple of pictures, the actress looks stunning in a yellow slit dress, while in another she looks ravishing in a mauve jumpsuit.

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, several fans lauded the actress’ gesture in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Lovee thissss !!! Congratulations all really great,” another fan commented, “Superb duper mam” while a third fan commented, “Super mam great and appreciated.”

Raveena Tandon's workfront

The much-anticipated web series Karmma Calling was released earlier this week on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26 on Disney + Hotstar. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series also stars Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and Vikramjeet Virk among others. In the series, Raveena essays the role of Indrani Kothari.

Furthermore, Raveena has Welcome To The Jungle, the threequel to the Welcome franchise in the pipeline. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will mark her reunion with Akshay Kumar after a very long time. The film also boasts a promising star consisting of Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, and others.

