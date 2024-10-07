Singham Again trailer: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor and more celebs express excitement for Ajay Devgn, Deepika, Kareena starrer

The long-awaited trailer for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again has finally dropped, delivering a captivating Ramayana-inspired storyline. Ajay Devgn's character mirrors Lord Ram's epic quest to rescue Sita, while his mission in the film focuses on saving Kareena Kapoor's Avni. It’s not just fans buzzing with excitement—Bollywood stars are thrilled too! Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur, and more can’t stop raving about the trailer, and we totally get why!

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to gush about her brother, Arjun Kapoor, who plays the menacing villain in Singham Again, with a Ravan-like character that promises chaos. Sharing the trailer, she excitedly wrote, "@arjunkapoor what is this madnesss!!!!! We are hyped. We are seated. We cannot wait." Janhvi also lit up the comment section of Arjun's post with multiple fire emojis, showing her excitement for his intense role!

Vicky Kaushal couldn’t hold back his excitement for the Singham Again trailer, re-sharing it on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "ALA RE ALAAA... What a tod fod Visfotak trailer." Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also joined in, re-sharing the trailer and adding, "Outstandinggg.... looking spectacular."

In the comments section, Mrunal Thakur expressed her enthusiasm with, "FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW," while Bhumi Pednekar excitedly wrote, "Insaneeeeeeee!!!!!!!!" Anshula Kapoor chimed in with, "OMGGGG insane!!!!" Maheep Kapoor added, "Excited for this!" and Rhea Kapoor dropped a series of fire emojis, showing the hype is real!

The trailer bursts onto the scene with Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor’s Avni discussing the legendary feats of Lord Ram in his quest to save Goddess Sita. Just when the audience is drawn into this mythic backdrop, a shocking twist occurs: Avni is kidnapped!

This ignites Bajirao’s relentless mission to rescue her, taking him on a high-octane journey across India and all the way to Sri Lanka. Enter Arjun Kapoor as the menacing antagonist, embodying a chilling presence that sends shivers down the spine.

But the stakes get even higher with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh diving into action as Shakti Shetty and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba), injecting the intense narrative with their sharp wit and engaging banter. Tiger Shroff steps up to the plate, showcasing his electrifying fighting skills against a slew of villains, while Akshay Kumar makes a grand entrance as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, bringing his own flair to the mix.

Singham Again features a powerhouse cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor. This highly anticipated film, directed by the renowned Rohit Shetty, is set to grace theaters on November 1, 2024.

As the third installment in the acclaimed Singham franchise, which began with the iconic Singham in 2011 and continued with the successful Singham Returns in 2014, this film promises to elevate the action genre within Shetty’s illustrious cop universe. Expect a blend of compelling storytelling and breathtaking performances that will captivate audiences.

