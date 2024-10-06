Ananya Panday praises Janhvi Kapoor for Jr. NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1 amid criticism; says 'People believe commercial cinema is easy'

After shouldering movies like Ulajh, Mili, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and others, Janhvi Kapoor made a big Telugu debut opposite Jr. NTR in the recently released film, Devara: Part 1. Janhvi's BFF Ananya Panday has now praised her for Jr. NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1 amid criticism. Ananya discussed how the audience believes that commercial cinema is easy.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya Panday opened up about how young actresses are subjected to the “3 scenes and 3 songs” strategy in Indian cinema. Ananya defended Janhvi Kapoor by stressing her hard work in Devara: Part 1.

"People believe that doing commercial cinema is very easy, but it's also an art to perform a certain way," the CTRL star said. The 25-year-old actress praised Janhvi saying that she was amazing in her recent song, Daavudi from JR. NTR's film. She called the latter's expressions "great" and highlighted that her energy was "outstanding".

The Call Me Bae star concluded it by saying that it is an equally hard job. This comes after the audience expressed disappointment over Janhvi's brief role in Devara: Part 1.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 was released in theaters on September 27, 2024. The film starred Jr. NTR as a lead in dual roles, Devara and his son, Varadha. Janhvi Kapoor played Varadha's love interest, Thangam. The Siva's directorial also starred Saif Ali Khan, Zarina Wahab, Prakash Raj, Shruti Marathe, and others.

Janhvi Kapoor started her acting career with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film, Dhadak. She was paired with Ishaan Khatter in the movie. Janhvi has become one of the most promising actresses in her six-year-long career in Bollywood. Her other movies include Good Luck Jerry, Bawaal, and Roohi.

Janhvi will now be seen in Khaitan's directorial, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She will be paired with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan in it. The upcoming film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2025.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, CTRL. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the cyber-thriller film also features Vihaan Samat in the lead role. Ananya made her OTT debut with Karan Johar's production, Call Me Bae last month.

