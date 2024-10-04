Siddhant Chaturvedi on considering himself in Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's league; 'I am somewhere there already'

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently garnered attention for his role in Ravi Udyawar's action film Yudhra. While the movie didn't achieve blockbuster status, his performance received significant acclaim. When questioned about his standing among peers like Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao, Siddhant expressed confidence, stating, "I feel that I’m somewhere there already, which is why I’m getting to do the kind of projects I’m currently doing."

In an interview with India Today, Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to whether he sees himself in the league of his contemporaries like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, and Sunny Kaushal. He expressed his aspiration to be among credible actors and noted that he believes he is already on that path, evident in the projects he’s currently undertaking. However, he acknowledges that there’s still a journey ahead, as he aims to become one of the top three preferred choices for filmmakers.

He also mentioned his aspirations for the future, stating that in five years, he hopes to be the top choice for directors. He said, “Maybe, five years from now, I want to be the first choice of all the directors.” He emphasized the importance of staying true to himself, expressing a desire to avoid unnecessary publicity just to maintain relevance.

Siddhant, known for his standout performances in Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, gained widespread recognition through his role in Gully Boy, starring alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. His next project, Dhadak 2, will see him share the screen for the first time with Triptii Dimri.

Advertisement

This film serves as a spiritual sequel to Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, and Somen Mishra, Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal. It is set to release in theaters on November 22, 2024, under the banners of Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Meanwhile, Yudhra is written by Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogues crafted by Farhan Akhtar and Akshat Ghildial. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film hit theaters on September 20, 2024, and also features Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, and Ram Kapoor in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Siddhant Chaturvedi thought he might land a role in Farhan Akhtar’s Don while testing for Yudhra? ‘It was a far fetched dream’