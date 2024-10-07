Singham Again: Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'pregnant' during shoot; hails movie as the debut of ‘Baby Singham’

Ranveer Singh attended the highly-awaited trailer launch event of Singham Again on Monday in Mumbai. He was accompanied by other cast members of Ajay Devgn-led film. During the launch, the actor revealed that the movie would mark the debut of their little daughter also as his wife was pregnant during its shoot.

"Singham Again will mark the debut of Baby Singham too as Deepika Padukone was pregnant while shooting for Singham Again. So you will get to see Lady Singham, Baby Singham & Simmba in Singham Again", he said at the event.

Notably, Ranveer and Deepika got married in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. Nearly six years later, the couple announced the arrival of their baby girl on September 8, 2024. Notably, this will be the couple’s first-ever movie together after embracing parenthood.

A while back, the power-packed, highly-awaited trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again was launched across all social media platforms. The high-on-action and drama film draws close references to Hindu mythology, Ramayan. In the trailer, we see Avni Kamat (Kareena) narrating the tale of Ramayan to her and Bajirao Singham’s (Ajay) son.

She then explains to him how Lord Ram traveled to rescue Sita from Raavan. Drawing parallels, Singham channels his inner Ram after Avni is abducted by Danger Lanka (Arjun). The movie unfolds around Singham who embarks on a mission to save his wife with the help of characters played by Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and more. In addition to this, Ravi Kishan is also seen playing the role of a politician.

While the movie is the fifth installment in the Singham franchise after Singham, Singham Again, Simmba, and, Sooryavanshi, Deepika and Tiger are the new faces in the cop-universe. It is poised to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2024.

