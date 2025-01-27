Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya opens up on his bond with brother Shikhar’s GF Janhvi Kapoor; REACTS to competition with Khushi Kapoor

Actor Veer Pahariya’s recent film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, has hit theaters and is receiving praise globally. Veer's performance has also been widely lauded, marking a successful debut. In a new conversation, Veer opened up about his bond with his brother Shikhar’s girlfriend, Janhvi Kapoor, and shared his thoughts on the notion of competition with Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor has been full of praise for Veer Pahariya’s debut. In a recent interview with News 18, Veer mentioned, “Janhvi and Khushi (Kapoor) are my first actor friends in the industry.” Speaking about Khushi, his contemporary, who made her debut earlier, Veer emphasized that he doesn’t view the new generation of actors as competition.

Instead, he sees the influx of new talent as a positive force. He said, “I don’t look at it as competition.” For him, it’s about collaboration—learning from artists with unique styles and voices not only enriches his own work but also helps the industry attract more viewers. Veer believes that the more talent, the better.

The Sky Force actor describes his relationship with Shikhar, a horse rider and professional polo player, as one of close friendship. He mentions that Shikhar isn’t in the public eye and is not easily accessible, but to him, he is someone he can turn to for both personal and professional advice.

He emphasizes that they share a deep bond, talking about everything and remaining grounded. Both of them value experiences over materialistic things and consider themselves to be simple, normal individuals.

Veer Pahariya is still processing the overwhelming love coming his way after the release of Sky Force. He admits to being so consumed by the work that he hasn't had time to eat or sleep for days, though he's absolutely thrilled about it.

Having dedicated over three years to the project, he reflects on the long journey of preparation and hard work. While he’s been part of the film industry for years, it was the waiting periods that ultimately shaped him and led him to this moment, where work has become all-consuming.

Grateful for the challenges, Veer acknowledges how rejections and tough experiences have only made him stronger and emphasizes the importance of not only loving your craft but ensuring it brings success for the producers backing it.

The support from his family, especially from his grandfather, former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde, has been heartwarming. Veer’s family couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishments and are thrilled by his success in Sky Force.

Meanwhile, in Sky Force, Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar portray Indian Air Force officers. The cast also includes Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. Sky Force is currently playing in cinemas.

