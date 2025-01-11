Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop her ‘water works’ over Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force song Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai; Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor are all hearts

Veer Pahariya is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the aerial action movie Sky Force. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. A new song, titled Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai, was released recently. Veer’s brother Shikhar Pahariya and his girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor showered the song with love. The latter couldn’t stop her ‘water works’ and Khushi Kapoor was all heart.

Today, January 11, 2025, soon after the song Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai from the movie Sky Force was released, Janhvi Kapoor shared it on her Instagram Stories. She exclaimed, “Full feels!!!!! (pleading face emojis).” Janhvi added, “@veerpahariya water works when this song plays.”

Shikhar Pahariya also posted the song on his Stories and said, “A TRUE PATRIOT (Indian flag and red heart emoji).” He also used his character’s name ‘Tabby.’

Khushi Kapoor reacted to the song with face holding back tears and white heart emojis.

Have a look at their stories!

The song Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai is an ode to the bravery and memories of heroes who lay down their lives for the nation. The emotional track has been sung by Vishal Mishra with music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

In the music video, Veer Pahariya’s character, an Indian Air Force officer, goes missing from the battlefield. The song further shows the struggle and pain of his loved ones. Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Akshay Kumar also feature in the song.

Sky Force is scheduled to hit the silver screen on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend. Earlier, the official trailer and the song Maaye were also released. The film is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande.

