Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal welcome 2025 with kisses and colorful fireworks in Sydney: WATCH

Most of us living in India are eagerly waiting for the clock to strike 12 so we can welcome 2025 with a bang. But for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the New Year has already arrived. Well, the couple, who is currently holidaying in Sydney, welcomed 2025 with kisses and colorful fireworks.

A while ago, on December 31, 2024, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dropped a lovely post giving their fans a glimpse of their New Year celebration. Currently, they are in Sydney, Australia, enjoying a pleasant holiday together. Hence, 2025 came early for them. The video opens with both of them wishing their fans ‘Happy New Year’ together, soon after which the Dabangg actress planted a sweet kiss on the cheeks of her husband.

The cheering and the happiness on their faces are testimony of how excited they are to welcome 2025 with each other while multiple colorful fireworks take over the Australian sky. Captioning the video, the love birds penned, “Humara Happy New Year ho gaya!!! Happyyyyyyy Newwwww Yearrrrrr from @sydney.”

Take a look:

On December 30, 2022, the couple secretly got engaged. Hence, to celebrate two years of making their relationship official, the couple decided to do something memorable. And what’s better to jump off a plane? Well, the globe trotters decided to bid goodbye to 2024 on the highest note. Hours ago, they took to Instagram and dropped a video of them doing the most fun and exhilarating activity together.

Captioning it, they penned, “On 30th Dec 2022 we got engaged… 2 years later, we decided to celebrate by jumping off a plane!!!! Saying goodbye to the best year 2024 on the HIGHEST note… can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for us!! Happy new year everyone!! Make it your best.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha started dating her now-husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, back in 2017. The couple also shared the screen together in the 2022 film Double XL. Earlier this year, on June 23, 2024, they got into matrimony in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act in the presence of their loved ones at their Mumbai home. That evening, they invited celebs like Salman Khan, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, and others to attend their wedding reception.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal celebrate 2 years of engagement on the ‘highest’ note, making fans say ‘most adventurous couple’: WATCH