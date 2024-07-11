Zaheer Iqbal frames precious moments with wife Sonakshi Sinha; shares then and now PICS from dating to wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make for an adorable couple together. After their courtship period of 7 years, the actors tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony. The couple has been sharing dreamy pictures and videos from their wedding and reception that give a glimpse of their love for each other. Now, Zaheer has offered a peek into the precious moments that he framed with his wife, showcasing their then and now from dating to wedding.

Zaheer Iqbal’s then and now frames with Sonakshi Sinha will melt your hearts

Today, July 11, Zaheer Iqbal took to his Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of two frames that contained heartwarming glimpses with his wife, Sonakshi Sinha. The first frame looked like it was from a vacation during their dating period. In the picture, Sona and Zaheer were seen wearing snug winter clothes standing amidst the snow. They held each other close as Zaheer planted a kiss on her forehead.

The second frame was a snapshot from their recent wedding reception photoshoot, which is also their current Instagram profile picture. In the photo, Sona was seen happily leaning on her husband’s shoulder as he spread his arms.

Have a look at Zaheer’s story!

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding ASMR captures their ‘perfect’ day

Yesterday, July 10, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared an ASMR video from their grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Instagram. The video showed all the fun that they had with their friends and families. Moments with Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, and actors Huma Qureshi, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Rekha, Arbaaz Khan, Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Rajkummar Rao, and more were captured in the video. The bride and groom were seen dancing their hearts out during the party.

Check it out!

The caption of the post summarized their special day, saying, “Shaadi ASMR. Feel it, Enjoy it… like we did. Big shout out to all our friends, families and teams for giving us the PERFECT wedding!! Sona aur Zaheer ki shaadi… ek EPICCCCCCC PARTY toh banti haiiiii bosssss!!!”

