Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal celebrate 2 years of engagement on the ‘highest’ note, making fans say ‘most adventurous couple’: WATCH

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, and since then, the couple has been setting serious goals with their affection for each other, travel adventures, and playful moments. Recently, the duo shared a skydiving video on Instagram to celebrate their two-year engagement on the most thrilling and highest note. The video left fans commenting, ‘most adventurous couple.’

In the video shared by Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, the couple can be seen jumping out of a plane, expressing their excitement to the camera. They are mesmerized by the stunning views and even add a humorous touch by playing rock, paper, scissors mid-air.

See the video here:

The post read, "On 30th Dec 2022, we got engaged... 2 years later, we decided to celebrate by jumping off a plane!!!!! Saying goodbye to the best year 2024 on the HIGHEST note... I cant wait to see what 2025 has in store for us!! Happy new year, everyone!! Make it your best."

Manisha Koirala took to the comments section and wrote, "wooooohoooo you guys hv fulfilled my dream of skydiving!!!! Way to go!!!!!!.". Meanwhile, another comment by Huma Qureshi read, "Can’t believe u made her do it."

One fan wrote, "The most adventurous couple I ever seen." One person wrote, "This is called a real Life partner." One person wrote, "Probably the happiest coolest Bollywood couple up there." One wrote, "It must be a truly amazing experience."

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are creating unforgettable memories around the world, from romantic getaways in Singapore, the Philippines, and Italy to exploring the streets of New York City. Their Instagram feed looks like one long holiday, and right now, they are soaking up their time in Australia.

During their trip, the couple indulged in tourist activities like visiting the Great Barrier Reef, attending the Boxing Day Test, and experiencing the wildlife at Jamala Wildlife Lodge.

The Heermandi actress shared a fun video on social media where they were woken up by a lion at 6 am. Since their wedding, the couple has been touring the globe, with previous visits to the US and Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Amid Kartik Aaryan’s rumored Rs 50 crore fee for Karan Johar’s film, actor buys 2 new properties in Mumbai