Sonam Kapoor receives THIS birthday gift from ‘amazing’ husband Anand Ahuja; gives peek into intimate celebration

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 39th birthday today. On the occasion, immense love has been pouring in for her in the form of abundant wishes from friends and family alike.

Meanwhile, the actress, who has been happily married to Anand Ahuja, also received a special gift from her husband. Taking to her social media handle, the Raanjhanaa actress gave a peek into what her celebrations looked like.

Sonam Kapoor gives a peek into the birthday present by her 'amazing husband' Anand Ahuja

A while back, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photograph of a thoughtful gift from her loving husband, Anand Ahuja. On her special day, the actress received one of the most loved books, Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Birthday present by my amazing husband…first edition Gitanjali by Tagore translated in English. Thank you @anandahuja I don’t know what I did to deserve you.”

In another story, she also opened the book and offered glimpses of the first few pages. Furthermore, Sonam’s birthday celebrations were all about being surrounded by her family and dear ones in the United Kingdom.

In a video posted by her sister and film producer, Rhea Kapoor, one can see them enjoying the musical night while the last photograph featured the birthday girl blowing candles with folded hands and closed eyes. The candelabrum on the dining table added charm to the warm vibes of the birthday shenanigans.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora shower birthday wishes

A while back, Sonam’s friend and Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor dropped their monochromatic photograph and captioned, “Happy birthday darling Sonam (Accompanied by red-heart emoji) Love you and wish you all the happiness (accompanied by a rainbow and a red-heart emoji) @sonamkapoor” while Malaika Arora shared a post of Sonam’s pictures and expressed, “Happy happy birthday dear @sonamkapoor …have the bestest year (accompanied by red-heart emoji)”

Sonam Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller Blind, which was released on July 7, 2023. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film broke the actress’ six-year hiatus after The Zoya Factor, which was released in 2019. She will be next seen in the eagerly anticipated Battle For Bittora.

