Shatrughan Sinha reveals why he stood with daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s decision to marry Zaheer Iqbal: ‘She hasn’t done anything unconstitutional’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in a low-key registered wedding. The couple tied the nuptial knot after dating for seven years. While the pictures and videos from the ceremony surfaced, a section of the internet made assumptions that the actress’ parents, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha were not happy with the interfaith wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha’s sweet posts relating to the wedding on social media were enough to shut the rumors. However, in a recent interview, veteran actor turned politician yet again extended his support to the newlyweds.

Shatrughan Sinha calls Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal 'absolutely made for each other couple'

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal recently sat for an interaction with Galatta India. During the conversation, the couple was shown a video clip of the actress’ parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha where the duo spoke and showered their love on the newly married couple.

Hailing them as an "absolutely made for each other couple,” the veteran actor said, "Logo ne kuch bhi kehne ki koshish ki (People may’ve tried to say whatsoever), but for us, the happiness of our children is paramount, especially that of our daughter. When we felt that she was happy and she would remain happy… After all, she hasn’t done anything unconstitutional or against the law. "

Sinha further added that parents do a lot for their children and this was just a tiny contribution to stand with their daughter. The veteran actor mentioned how his daughter says, "Papa is the pillar of my strength" so it was his responsibility to be that and live up to that expectation.

"So, I have been standing next to her like a pillar. In her decision and happiness was our happiness,” he said in the clip.

Shatrughan Sinha concluded by saying that a girl has to leave her house. However, today, the times have changed, especially in the metro cities, jokingly saying that a daughter would go just 10km far away. So in a way, it's a matter of home and staying in the house, but having that feeling is natural.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows in a registrar marriage at their home. The celebrations were then followed by a grand reception party attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

