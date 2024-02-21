Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Akaay, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Raha and more: 10 unique names of celebrity kids

One of the IT couples of Bollywood, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, stirred the internet with the announcement of the arrival of their second child, a baby boy on Feb 15. The couple named their son, Akaay. In an official statement shared on social media, the couple wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!,” read the statement.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat & Anushka,” it further added.

Minutes after the good news was shared, the little kiddo already became a star, with numerous fan pages dedicated to him popping up on social media. On the other hand, fans are also fascinated by the unique name chosen for the little munchkin.

For the unversed, the word Akaay has a Turkish origin and means shining moon. The name also derives from the Hindi word kaya, meaning body, thus suggesting someone greater than physical existence. In Sanskrit, Akaay denotes someone without a body, incorporeal in nature.

Notably, this is not the first time when Bollywood celebrities have chosen a unique kid name. Let’s take a quick look at the celebrities who’ve been distinctive with their choices while naming their children.

10 unique names of celebrity kids that stand out from the rest

1. Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood on January 6, 2021, after they welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Vamika. During an earlier Q and A session on his Instagram, the Indian cricketer had revealed that Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. In addition to this, the fan had also expressed his wish to see a glimpse of their daughter, to which Virat Kohli had remarked that as a couple they’ve made a conscious choice of not exposing their kid to social media till the time she can understand what it is and make a choice of her own.

2. Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Raha. While sharing the glimpse of her daughter on social media, the Jigra actress revealed that Neetu Kapoor had suggested the name Raha. The name holds various meanings - divine path in its purest form, Joy in Swahili, a clan in Sanskrit, rest, comfort, relief in Bangla, peace in Arabic, and signifies happiness, freedom, and bliss.

3. AbRam Khan

The youngest son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, AbRam has a capital R in his name. During his earlier appearance in the show, Aap Ki Adalat, SRK had revealed that AbRam is a mix of both, Prophet Ibrahim and Ram, as they are a Hindu-Muslim family. He also shared his desire to give his children secular names to promote unity and harmony.

4. Vayu Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son on August 20, 2023. The couple named him Vayu which signifies air in Sanskrit and Lord of the Winds in Hindu mythology.

5. Misha and Zain Kapoor

The much-loved couple of Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, also decided to give their children unique names. They named their daughter Misha, which is a sweet combination of Mira and Shahid's initials. As for their son, they chose the name Zain, which not only means beautiful or handsome in Arabic but also symbolizes ornament, beauty, and grace in Urdu.

6. Adira Chopra

Another celebrity couple of Bollywood, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra named their daughter Adira which is an amalgamation of their names. The name Adira also means mighty, strong and majestic, which derives its origin from Hebrew.

7. Nysa and Yug Devgan

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are proud parents of two kids- a daughter and a son whom they named, Nysa and Yug respectively. The name Nysa is derived from a Greek origin, which means goals or ambition. In Greek mythology, Nysa is also the name of a mountain region where the infant god Dionysus was raised by rain-bringing nymphs. On the other hand, Yug means an era or a generation in Hindi.

8. Nitara

Next one on the list is Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter, Nitara. The name is said to be derived from the Sanskrit term nitar which means deeply fixed, standing firm or having deep roots. Thus, Nitara signifies strength, stability, and the idea of being firmly grounded, or one’s unwavering faith in one’s heritage. It also means a star in several languages.

9. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu named their daughter Inaaya which is said to be an indirect Quranic name for girls that means help, care, and protection from the Almighty. The name has an Arabic origin.

10. Rasha Thadani

The daughter of Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, Rasha Thadani is now a grown up. However, her unique name also captivates attention which has an Arabic origin. It means young gazelles which symbolizes female beauty.

