When Anil Kapoor asked Padmini Kolhapure to perform reiki on him before shooting a scene for Taal; recalls being 'anxious'

Taal, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor, recently marked its 25th anniversary, and is set to re-release in cinemas on September 27. Ahead of the re-release, Anil Kapoor recalled calling Padmini Kolhapure to perform reiki on him before shooting the film's iconic climax to calm his nerves. He also revealed that he was so anxious about the scene that he told director Subhash Ghai he wouldn't come to the set.

At an event organized by Radio Nasha, Anil Kapoor shared memories of working on Taal, recalling how director Subhash Ghai often handed him lines at the last minute. He knew that the upcoming scene would be particularly challenging, which left him feeling extremely anxious. Anil admitted that he initially decided not to show up for the shoot. The actor shared that he called Subhash Ghai the night before the shoot, telling him he wouldn’t show up because he still hadn’t received the climax scene.

Anil Kapoor explained that Subhash Ghai, knowing him well, responded calmly when he expressed his hesitation about showing up for the shoot. The next morning, Anil informed his wife that he decided not to go because the scene was long and he was concerned about receiving it at the last moment. As the morning progressed, with the clock ticking from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., his anxiety intensified. To help calm his nerves, he reached out to Padmini Kolhapure for a reiki session. He said, "I called Padmini Kolhapure to perform reiki on me. I was so stressed, so anxious and nervous. She came, she did reiki on me."

Anil laughed as he recalled his worries about Subhash possibly giving the scene to Akshaye Khanna or altering it to favor Aishwarya Rai, which ultimately motivated him to show up. He joked, "I thought scene change karke kahin Akshaye Khanna ko na de de." When Anil arrived on set around 12:30 to 1 p.m., he found Subhash relaxed and working on other parts of the film. Subhash greeted him with a smile, acknowledging his arrival, and suggested they have lunch before starting to shoot. They managed to complete the scene in just two hours.

For those unfamiliar, the climax scene of Taal features Anil Kapoor’s character, Vikrant, urging Aishwarya Rai’s character, Mansi, to be with Akshaye Khanna’s Manav. This moment unfolds just before Vikrant and Mansi's wedding, marking a crucial turning point in Vikrant’s character.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Taal, the beloved musical romantic drama will be re-released in theaters on September 27. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the 1999 film has earned its status as a classic over the years. The screenplay, performances, and dialogues received widespread acclaim, but the soundtrack, composed by A.R. Rahman and featuring lyrics by Anand Bakshi, was particularly celebrated, contributing significantly to the film's enduring popularity.

