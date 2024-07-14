Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make stylish appearance at Wimbledon Women's Final together

Sonam Kapoor created waves as she recently attended the Wimbledon Women's Final along with her husband Anand Ahuja in London. The gorgeous actress took to Instagram stories and shared some glimpses including a selfie with Anand.

The pictures soon became a topic of discussion on social media as fans couldn't get enough of the couple's charm.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja serve couple goals at Wimbledon Women's Final

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never fail to stun fans with their looks and unbeatable charm. As they attended the Wimbledon Women's Final together in London, they made the day of their admirers and served couples.

Sonam Kapoor looked elegant and chic in a stunning outfit by Bottega Veneta featuring a striped skirt and matching top. Cool sunglasses complemented her look. Anand also looked handsome in a grey shirt and black trousers.

An excited actress shared multiple stories on Instagram. While on the way to witness the match, Sonam shared a selfie video in which she can be seen saying "Going to Wimbledon" while talking about her excitement for the Women's Final match.

In another video, Anand can be seen asking her, "Where are we going?" and she replies "Wimbledon, Women's Final." Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor's second visit to Wimbledon

During an interaction with Indian sports commentator Vijay Amritraj for Star Sports, Sonam Kapoor shared that this is her 2nd visit to Wimbledon. Sonam is known as one of the fashion queens of Bollywood. When asked about her perfect tennis outfit for a lady while playing she said, "I just love Tennis whites, I think it's just so adorable and so chic. I feel like it's just looks clean and classic.

She also opened up about her favorite sports films in Bollywood and mentioned the names of her Chak De India, Lagaan, Dangal, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the OTT film Blind, which was released on Jio Cinema in July 2023.

Talking about her next film, she told PTI that she was working on a project adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle of Bittora. The movie is being produced by Anil Kapoor Films Company.

