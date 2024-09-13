Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor had an obvious reaction to Masaba Gupta’s ‘biscuit and caramel’ themed baby shower demand: ‘What? There’s no…’

Renowned fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is expecting her first child with husband Satyadeep Misra. The couple had an intimate baby shower celebration with a unique beige theme in August. Recently, the soon-to-be mom revealed her BFFs Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were taken aback with her choice of wanting to have a 'biscuit and caramel' themed baby shower.

During a recent conversation with the Bombay Times, Masaba Gupta shared details about her intimate baby shower. The renowned designer recalled that her BFFs Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were surprised to learn about her idea of having a beige-themed baby shower.

She shared, "When I told Sonam and Rhea that I wanted it to be a 'biscuit and caramel' and those colors, they were like, 'What? There's no baby shower that has ever been done in these colors. It should be pink and blue'." However, the designer mentioned that she was sure those colors are her "vibe" these days. Thus, her BFFs went all out and her favorite things and people were there.

It is worth mentioning that Masaba’s intimate baby shower was organized by Sonam and Rhea . It took place at Anil Kapoor's residence, and the mom-to-be expressed happiness about having a low-key celebration. According to her, there was not even a single person present at the event with whom she didn’t have a personal connection.

"We just had a good time, and we took lots of photos. It was nice to celebrate with people who have seen my journey. Sonam and Rhea are childhood friends of mine, so it was even more special that they hosted it," she further added.

Masaba’s baby shower was attended by Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anu Ranjan, and Neena Gupta, among others.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced the special news of their pregnancy in April earlier this year. She posted an adorable post with her husband, as they were seen both smiling and dressed in white robes, to announce the exciting update. In the caption, she playfully mentioned that 'two little feet' would soon join them, asking for love, blessings, and plain salted banana chips.

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Richards.

