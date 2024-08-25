Inside Masaba Gupta's Baby Shower: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea flash joyous smile, Neena Gupta looks ecstatic as they celebrate mom-to-be; PICS

Celebrity designer and actress Masaba Gupta is embracing her pregnancy phase these days. Masaba recently had her baby shower with family and close ones, and the pictures from the celebration are out. Besides her mom, actress Neena Gupta, and husband, actor Satyadeep Mishra, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Soni Razdan also attended Masaba's baby shower. Sonam and Rhea flashed their smiles, and Neena Gupta looked ecstatic in the pictures.

On August 25, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Masaba Gupta's baby shower. In the picture posted on her Instagram story, Sonam can be seen posing with the mom-to-be. The photo also features the actress' sister, Rhea Kapoor. Rhea is hugging the pregnant Masaba, and Sonam is leaning on her sister as the trio flaunts their million-dollar smiles.

While Sonam opted for a brown saree with a white off-shoulder blouse, Rhea wore a beige flowy outfit. Masaba was glowing in a light brown dress for the occasion.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Actress Soni Razdan also shared pictures from Masaba Gupta's baby shower on Instagram. The photos feature Soni posing with Masaba and her mom, Neena Gupta. One of the photos also shows Masaba's husband, Satyadeep Mishra, smiling with the girl gang.

Soni wished the parents-to-be Masaba and Satyadeep a "joy ride into parenthood" on the occasion. She wrote, "When you're with the loveliest in the world there is just no filter needed. Wishing the fabulous parents-to-be @masabagupta and @instasattu a super joy ride into parenthood."

Advertisement

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

Masaba Gupta often shares visuals of her pregnancy diaries on Instagram. On July 6, she posted a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. In her caption, she wrote that having a baby "still feels like a bit of a dream." She announced her pregnancy on April 18 this year.

On the work front, Masaba Gupta is best known for her work in her 2020 series, Masaba Masaba, and the second season premiered in 2022. The celebrity designer has also appeared in MTV Supermodel of the Year (2019) and Modern Love Mumbai (2022).

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta says it 'feels like a dream' as she flaunts her baby bump; Dia Mirza and others are all hearts