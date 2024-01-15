Sonu Sood REACTS as passenger hits pilot over flight delay: ‘Soon self defence training programs will become mandatory’

Parts of North India experienced poor weather and season's worst fog, as a result of which, many flights were delayed, and thousands of passengers were stranded at airports. Visuals of passengers waiting for hours at the airport surfaced on social media. Amid all this, a video that went viral on Twitter showed a passenger hitting a pilot in the aircraft as the latter was making a delay announcement. Actor Sonu Sood has reacted to this video, expressing his shock and dismay.

Sonu Sood reacts to video of passenger punching pilot over flight delay

The video shows a male passenger assaulting the pilot in the aircraft. The flight was reportedly from Delhi to Goa, and the pilot, who was announcing the flight status in the passenger cabin, was hit by the passenger in a yellow hoodie. Sharing a screenshot from the viral video, Sonu Sood expressed his horror, and wrote that soon, airline staff will have to go through self-defence training programs to defend themselves from such passengers.

“Soon self defence training programs will become mandatory for airline staff, if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!!" wrote Sonu Sood. Check out his story, as well as the viral video below.

According to Times Of India, the pilot was attacked around 1pm. The flight from Delhi to Goa was scheduled to depart at 7.40 am but eventually left at 6pm. In the video, the make passenger was seen running up the aisle and hitting the pilot. He was heard saying, “Chalana hai to chala, nahi to mat chala, khol de (If you want to operate the flight, do so; otherwise, don't and open the aircraft).”

Sonu Sood urges people to be patient with airline crew

A few hours before this, Sonu Sood shared that he was stuck at the airport for 3 hours due to flight delay. He urged people to be patient with the airport staff and wrote, “The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control!! I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport. I know it's difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airlines crew. They are doing their best! Often times I see visuals of people behaving very rudely with them. We need to understand some situations are beyonf anyone's control and everyone deserves to be respected."

"Be kind to the crew and airline's staff. Delays don't happen because of them,” he added in another story. Recently, Radhika Apte also shared a post, in which she revealed being locked in the aerobridge with her flight co-passengers for over an hour.

